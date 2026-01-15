Logo
Wales' Faletau ruled out of first three Six Nations fixtures
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Wales - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - February 26, 2022 Wales' Taulupe Faletau in action with England's Jack Nowell REUTERS/Tony Obrien/File Photo

15 Jan 2026 02:08AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2026 02:14AM)
Jan 14 : Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau will miss his country's first three Six Nations matches next month after suffering a calf injury, Cardiff coach Corniel van  Zyl said on Wednesday.

Faletau, 35, picked up the injury during Cardiff's United Rugby Championship defeat to the Ospreys on New Year's Day.

Wales open their campaign against England on February 7, followed by home fixtures against France on February 15 and Scotland on February 21.

"It's not clear on his return, but we're definitely looking at the middle of the Six Nations - into our Leinster game," Van  Zyl told reporters. "That is the target. We'll see how it goes."

Cardiff host Leinster on February 27.

Wales coach Steve Tandy, who is set to name his Six Nations squad on Tuesday, faces a selection challenge beyond Faletau's absence.

Captain Jac Morgan remains sidelined after dislocating his shoulder against Argentina in November, while centre Max Llewellyn is also unavailable due to a knee injury.

Source: Reuters
