Nov 26 : Wales have made five changes from the team that lost last week to Australia for their Nations Championship ninth-place play-off against Japan in Cardiff on Saturday, with prop Rhys Carre starting for the first time.

• Carre starts in the front row alongside fellow prop Archie Griffin, with Ryan Elias coming in for regular captain Dewi Lake, who moves to the bench

• Dafydd Jenkins, who will captain the side, and Adam Beard were named in the second row, with Alex Mann and James Botham the two flankers, and Aaron Wainwright starting at number eight

• Sam Costelow keeps his place at flyhalf, with Reuben Morgan-Williams playing at scrumhalf

• Josh Adams and Louis Rees-Zammit were named as the two wingers, with Blair Murray continuing at fullback

• Wales beat New Zealand 35-28 this month but suffered a narrow 29-26 defeat to Australia last time out

• “We were frustrated and disappointed with losing last weekend. We probably weren’t as accurate as we could have been. But there were a lot of positives in the performance to take as well,” coach Steve Tandy said

Team: 15-Blair Murray, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Eddie James, 12-Max Llewellyn, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Sam Costelow, 9-Reuben Morgan-Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-James Botham, 6-Alex Mann, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Dafydd Jenkins (captain), 3-Archie Griffin, 2-Ryan Elias, 1-Rhys Carre

Replacements: 16-Dewi Lake, 17-Gareth Thomas, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Taine Plumtree, 20-Jac Morgan, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-Joe Hawkins, 23-Ellis Mee