Wales name England-based prop Carre in squad for Autumn Series

Wales have included wing Louis Rees-Zammit and previously ineligible prop Rhys Carre in coach Steve Tandy’s squad for the Autumn Series matches next month, but lock Will Rowlands has announced his international retirement.

Rees-Zammit is back in rugby union this year after leaving the code to try his hand at American Football and has been drafted straight into Tandy’s plans for games against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

Carre has been deemed eligible to feature by the Professional Rugby Board despite playing for Saracens in England and not meeting the 25-cap requirement for overseas-based players.

Flanker Jac Morgan is captain in a squad including five uncapped players in hooker Brodie Coghlan, second row James Fender, back row Morgan Morse, prop Danny Southworth and centre Louie Hennessey.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Rowlands, 34, announced his retirement from the team shortly before the squad announcement having played 41 times since 2020.

"There’s a really good mix of some young guys coming in, mixed with some experience as well," Tandy said. "But the overall feeling is really exciting and I can’t wait to get the boys into camp on Monday.

"When we come in Monday, obviously there’s new coaches, it’s a new time and there are some new faces in and around the playing group as well.

"So first and foremost, it’s about getting us connected and getting us nice and tight in around what we want to be through this Quilter Nations Series, getting clarity on our identity and our game model."

Wales kick off their autumn campaign on November 9 against Argentina having ended an 18-game losing streak with victory over Japan in July.

Wales squad:

Forwards (22): Keiron Assiratti, Adam Beard, Liam Belcher, Rhys Carre, Ben Carter, Brodie Coghlan, Christian Coleman, Rhys Davies, Taulupe Faletau, James Fender, Archie Griffin, Dafydd Jenkins, Dewi Lake, Alex Mann, Jac Morgan, Morgan Morse, Taine Plumtree, Nicky Smith, Danny Southworth, Gareth Thomas, Freddie Thomas, Aaron Wainwright

Backs (17): Josh Adams, Jacob Beetham, Rio Dyer, Dan Edwards, Jarrod Evans, Kieran Hardy, Joe Hawkins, Louie Hennessey, Max Llewellyn, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Blair Murray, Louis Rees-Zammit, Tom Rogers, Callum Sheedy, Ben Thomas, Nick Tompkins, Tomos Williams