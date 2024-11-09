Wales women's coach Cunningham steps down after player contracts furore

Wales women's coach Ioan Cunningham has left by mutual agreement after three years in the job, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Friday a week after the WRU apologised to players for its handling of contract negotiations.

Wales, who are ranked 10th in the world, managed only four wins in 11 games this year. They finished last in the women's Six Nations earlier this year.

"We would like to formally thank Ioan Cunningham for his contribution to the senior international women’s game in Wales over the last three seasons," WRU CEO Abi Tierney said in a statement.

"Ioan has been in charge for the transition of the team from amateur to professional status and led the side to a first ever win over Australia this year after seeing them finish third in Six Nations 2023 and reach WXV1 in the Autumn of that year."

WXV is an annual international competition launched in 2023.

The WRU said a new coach would be appointed ahead of next year's Six Nations which kicks off in March.

The 41-year-old Cunningham, who British media said was involved in the player contract talks, said in the WRU statement: "We have made some significant progress and there are many achievements to be proud of in terms of squad development.

"But the time is now right for someone new to take the helm and I wish the new regime and everyone involved in this elite programme all the very best for the future."

NEW REVIEW

The WRU Board met earlier this week to consider the recent review into contract negotiations with the women's squad.

Last week, the WRU said 37 new full-time professional contracts were awarded in October but it had undertaken a review into its processes after the Telegraph reported that the players mulled strike action before a Sept. 6 friendly with Scotland.

"The new contracts were welcomed by all parties but protracted and sometimes challenging negotiations in advance of agreement being reached were the main subject of the review," the WRU said in a statement on Nov. 1.

The WRU added that it will publish the review findings after key recommendations have been ratified by a board meeting in the coming weeks but wanted to share the main headline points.

"The review examines processes and behaviours at the WRU with regards to the consultation process on new contracts and we have listened to the concerns it highlights and already committed to a series of improvements in this area," Tierney said in the Nov. 1 statement.

WRU chair Richard Collier-Keywood added: "What we saw highlighted significant problems that should have been tackled earlier and with better communication across the year, and we are very sorry for the additional and avoidable pressure that several people described to us.

"The review has highlighted that we should have prepared better for the implications of that responsibility and avoided, as far as possible, the breakdown in trust that ensued."