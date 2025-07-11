Wallabies call up O'Connor for Lions series after Lolesio loss

Australia coach Joe Schmidt called up experienced flyhalf James O'Connor into his squad for the three tests against the British & Irish Lions on Friday after losing Noah Lolesio for the series.

Lolesio required neck surgery after suffering whiplash in the victory over Fiji last weekend so 35-year-old O'Connor gets a second shot at facing the Lions after starting at flyhalf in all three tests in 2013, when Australia lost 2-1.

Powerful lock Will Skelton and loose forward Rob Valetini, who both missed the Fiji game because of calf injuries, were included, as was hooker Dave Porecki despite suffering a concussion in the last-gasp victory over the Pacific islanders.

"We know that the Lions are going to bring power and strength and depth and an ability to play at a pace that we've seen just unpick teams, particularly in that last quarter," Schmidt said in Brisbane, where the series kicks off on July 19. "That's going to be a real challenge for them. So I challenge them and congratulate them, and I can't wait to get started working with them."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Jake Gordon, touted in some quarters as a potential captain for the series, also missed the Fiji match with a hamstring strain but retains his place as one of three scrumhalves in the squad with Nic White and Tate McDermott.

Number eight Harry Wilson has led the team out in the last three tests, including against Fiji, but Schmidt said he did not want to name a captain for the series until he was certain they would play.

"A couple of the guys that have captained us recently have had a few knocks and so we just want to be sure that once we nominate a captain, he's got to be there to follow through," he said.

Winger Corey Toole, who showed his pace to score a try against the Lions for the ACT Brumbies on Wednesday, and flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny, who faced the tourists for Western Force, are the only uncapped players in the 36-man squad.

O'Connor, who played the last of his 64 tests in 2022, has enjoyed a renaissance this year as finishing flyhalf for New Zealand's Canterbury Crusaders in their title-winning campaign in Super Rugby Pacific.

He did not start a single match, however, so is likely to be used as a bench option to back up inexperienced playmakers Ben Donaldson and Tom Lynagh.

"His experience was something that helped Tom Lynagh last year with the Reds," Schmidt added. "That experience can potentially help ... our young 10s as they continue to progress as well."

Schmidt made only one other change to his squad for the Fiji game, bringing in Josh Canham to boost his stocks of second-row forwards after the lock impressed for the Queensland Reds against the Lions.

Canham, born in the United States but raised in Melbourne, played his only previous international off the bench in the 67-27 loss to Argentina in Santa Fe last year - Australia's heaviest test defeat.

After the Brisbane opener, Australia play the Lions in further tests in Melbourne and Sydney on the following weekends.

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright.