Wallabies confident with return of leaders Valetini and Skelton, says captain

MELBOURNE :The return of Rob Valetini and Will Skelton has given the Wallabies a boost of confidence before their bid to win the second test against the British & Irish Lions in Melbourne on Saturday and square the series, captain Harry Wilson said.

Loose forward Valetini and lock Skelton will add weight and power to Australia's starting 15 after calf injuries forced the pair to miss the 27-19 defeat by the Lions in the Brisbane opener.

"You get a lot of confidence when you have two people with their experience and their presence coming to your side," Wilson told reporters at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

"It always does give you a lot of confidence and they're two real leaders in the group and having them back in such a big match is really exciting for us.

"I think Bobby loves playing for Australia, so he's missed two games this year, which he hasn't missed many over the last five or six years, so he's really excited," added Wilson of Melbourne native Valetini.

"He's had a really good week's prep, his body's looking good and I know he loves playing here in Melbourne, so he'll be fired up."

Despite the tight scoreline in Brisbane, Australia were well beaten by the Lions in the collisions while affording their ball-carriers too much time and space in the first hour, making the hosts' bench-led comeback too little, too late.

With wet weather expected, Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has named six forwards on his bench, which Wilson said would give the starting pack freedom to go hard early.

"We want to impose ourselves physically," said Wilson.

"We want to back our skills and we just want to go out there and start fast, which (with) a 6-2 bench means another person gets to go off the field.

"So, more reason to go out there, start fast, throw your body around, knowing there's some quality bench players that come in and finish."

The third and final test in the series takes place in Sydney on August 2.