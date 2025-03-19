Wallabies enforcer Valetini returns for Brumbies, Waratahs' Suaalii still out

MELBOURNE : Rob Valetini has recovered from a hamstring injury and will slot straight back into the ACT Brumbies' back row for his first Super Rugby Pacific match this season against the New South Wales Waratahs.

Valetini's return at number eight is a huge boost for the Brumbies as they look to notch a 14th successive win over the fifth-placed Waratahs at Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt will also be pleased with Valetini's recovery as he plans for the British and Irish Lions series starting in July.

The Waratahs, who suffered a 35-15 reality check at the Queensland Reds last weekend, will be without big-money signing Joseph Suaalii for another week due to his toe problem.

The rugby league convert and fledgling Wallaby has not played since the round one win over the Otago Highlanders on Feb. 14 but coach Dan McKellar hopes he will be on the plane to New Zealand next week for the Wellington Hurricanes match.

"Joseph is back training, but he's only had one full session with the team," McKellar said in a media release on Wednesday.

"It wouldn't be fair to throw him in at this stage as he still needs more load in his training before being match-ready."

Wallabies flanker Fraser McReight has been ruled out of the Queensland Reds' away match against the Otago Highlanders as he recovers from a shoulder injury in a big blow for Les Kiss's team.

Kiss has rested Wallabies scrumhalf Tate McDermott for the trip to Dunedin but test lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will make his first appearance this season on the bench after overcoming a leg injury.

The Western Force will welcome several Wallabies players back for their home match against Fijian Drua on Sunday including halfbacks Nic White and Ben Donaldson, and flanker Carlo Tizzano.