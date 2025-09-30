Wallabies scrumhalf McDermott set for lengthy spell on sidelines

SYDNEY :Wallabies scrumhalf Tate McDermott will miss this weekend's Rugby Championship finale against New Zealand in Perth and almost certainly Australia's end-of-season tour after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

Rugby Australia said on Tuesday that the injury McDermott suffered early in last week's loss to the All Blacks in Auckland would require surgery and "an extended period of time on the sidelines throughout his recovery".

Jake Gordon is expected to be fit after his own hamstring issue to replace McDermott in Saturday's return match against New Zealand with Ryan Lonergan looking set to win his second cap off the bench.

Nic White, who put off his retirement to help the Wallabies cope with the absence of Gordon earlier in the Rugby Championship, will help the squad prepare for the match.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Australia could win a first Rugby Championship title in a decade with a bonus-point victory over the All Blacks on Saturday, but only if Argentina beat world champions South Africa in London.

The Wallabies face Japan, England, Italy, Ireland and France on their end-of-season tour in late October and November.