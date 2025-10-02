Wallabies Skelton, Gordon return for Perth test against All Blacks

MELBOURNE :Lock Will Skelton and scrumhalf Jake Gordon are among five changes to Australia's starting 15 for the final Rugby Championship test against New Zealand in Perth on Saturday.

Skelton replaces the dropped Lukhan Salakaia-Loto after returning from club duty in France, while coach Joe Schmidt's preferred number nine Gordon returns for his first test since the British & Irish Lions series after recovering from a hamstring strain.

Schmidt has dropped winger Corey Toole and demoted flyhalf James O'Connor to the bench, opting for Filipo Daugunu on the left wing and giving Tane Edmed another chance in the number 10 jersey after a shaky debut in the tight defeat to Argentina in Sydney.

Tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa replaces Taniela Tupou in an all-ACT Brumbies front row, with James Slipper starting at loosehead prop in his 151st and final test.

Loose forward Rob Valetini has been included on a much-changed bench after missing the 33-24 defeat by New Zealand at Eden Park last Saturday due to a recurring calf problem.

Josh Nasser has dislodged Brandon Paenga-Amosa as replacement hooker, with prop Tom Robertson recalled to the bench along with lock Jeremy Williams and centre Josh Flook.

Scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan has retained his place in the reserves after making his test debut at Eden Park following Tate McDermott's injury.

"The squad has dusted themselves off from the disappointment in Auckland and they’ve worked away this week, in preparation for what’s going to be another torrid test match against New Zealand on Saturday," Schmidt said in a statement.

Australia lost the bilateral Bledisloe Cup to New Zealand at Eden Park last week but can claim the Rugby Championship title with victory over the visitors provided South Africa lose to Argentina at Twickenham.

Team:

15-Max Jorgensen, 14-Harry Potter, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Filipo Daugunu, 10-Tane Edmed, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Will Skelton, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Billy Pollard, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Josh Nasser, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Jeremy Williams, 20-Rob Valetini, 21-Ryan Lonergan, 22-James O’Connor, 23-Josh Flook.