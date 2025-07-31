Wallaby White to play last test in Lions series finale, Valetini out

SYDNEY :Rob Valetini will miss Saturday's third test between Australia and the British & Irish Lions but scrumhalf Nic White has been given a chance to sign off his international career as the Wallabies look to avoid a series sweep.

Flanker Valetini was outstanding as Australia took an early 23-5 lead in last week's second test and will be sorely missed at Stadium Australia on Saturday as he is "managed" ahead of two matches against the Springboks in South Africa.

He will be replaced by Tom Hooper in the back row, one of three changes to the starting line-up forced on coach Joe Schmidt by injury.

Tighthead Allan Alaalatoa suffered a shoulder injury last week that could rob the Wallabies of one of their leaders for the rest of the season.

Taniela "Tongan Thor" Tupou brings his considerable bulk into the front row in Alaalatoa's place for his first appearance of the series.

Dylan Pietsch will start on the left wing for Harry Potter, who was taken off with a hamstring injury after 20 minutes at Melbourne Cricket Ground last week.

White's inclusion at scrumhalf for Jake Gordon was not enforced but gives the 35-year-old a chance to win a 73rd cap before standing down from test rugby, a decision he announced earlier on Thursday.

"Pulling on the gold jersey was a dream of mine when I was a young boy ... and to say I've done it 72 times, with one last crack on Saturday night, is something I'm incredibly proud of," White said in a Rugby Australia news release.

Schmidt has reverted to a 5-3 split in favour of the forwards on the bench, bringing outside back Andrew Kellaway back into the matchday squad for flanker Carlo Tizzano.

Tizzano was the recipient of the clear-out from Lions counterpart Jac Morgan in the lead-up to the tourists' late match-winning try in Melbourne, which Schmidt felt was illegal.

"The squad was certainly deflated after the gut-wrenching end to last week’s test in Melbourne," Schmidt said.

"But they have started to gather momentum in the back half of the week and will be ready to go again on Saturday."

Team: 15–Tom Wright, 14–Max Jorgensen, 13–Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12–Len Ikitau, 11–Dylan Pietsch, 10–Tom Lynagh, 9–Nic White, 8–Harry Wilson, 7–Fraser McReight, 6–Tom Hooper, 5–Will Skelton, 4–Nick Frost, 3–Taniela Tupou, 2–David Porecki, 1–James Slipper

Replacements: 16–Billy Pollard, 17–Angus Bell, 18–Zane Nonggorr, 19–Jeremy Williams, 20–Langi Gleeson, 21–Tate McDermott, 22–Ben Donaldson, 23–Andrew Kellaway