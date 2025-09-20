Logo
Wanyoni adds world 800m title to Olympic gold
Wanyoni adds world 800m title to Olympic gold

World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 800m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 20, 2025 Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi celebrates with his medal and national flag after winning gold REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 800m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 20, 2025 Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi celebrates after winning the final REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 800m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 20, 2025 Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi crosses the finish line to win the final ahead of Algeria's Djamel Sedjati and Canada's Marco Arop REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 800m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 20, 2025 Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi crosses the finish line to win gold ahead of silver medallist, Algeria's Djamel Sedjati and bronze medallist, Canada's Marco Arop REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 800m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 20, 2025 Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi celebrates winning the gold medal REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
20 Sep 2025 09:46PM
TOKYO :Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi delivered a superb gun-to-tape victory - just - to win the world 800 metres gold in a championship record on Saturday, in a glorious followup to his Olympic title last year.

The 21-year-old has been the form man in the event all season and, though he says he does not like front running, he did just that from the start.

He began to tire on the final straight but had just enough left in the legs to hold off Algeria's Djamel Sedjati in a time of one minute, 41.86 seconds.

Sedjati took silver in 1:41.90, an upgrade from bronze in Paris, as Marco Arop, Canada’s defending champion and silver medallist at the Olympics, battled through strongly for bronze in 1:41.95.

Ireland's Cian McPhillips was an impressive fourth in an Irish national record of 1:42.15.

Source: Reuters
