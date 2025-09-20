Wanyoni adds world 800m title to Olympic gold

TOKYO :Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi delivered a superb gun-to-tape victory - just - to win the world 800 metres gold in a championship record on Saturday, in a glorious followup to his Olympic title last year.

The 21-year-old has been the form man in the event all season and, though he says he does not like front running, he did just that from the start.

He began to tire on the final straight but had just enough left in the legs to hold off Algeria's Djamel Sedjati in a time of one minute, 41.86 seconds.

Sedjati took silver in 1:41.90, an upgrade from bronze in Paris, as Marco Arop, Canada’s defending champion and silver medallist at the Olympics, battled through strongly for bronze in 1:41.95.

Ireland's Cian McPhillips was an impressive fourth in an Irish national record of 1:42.15.