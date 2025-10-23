Wasteful Monaco stay winless after 0-0 draw with Tottenham

MONACO :Monaco’s poor start to their Champions League campaign continued when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Tottenham Hotspur in new coach Sebastien Pocognoli’s first game in charge in the competition.

The Ligue 1 side, who have two points from three games, had the clearest chances but Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario proved decisive between the posts.

Tottenham, who conceded more than 20 shots in a one-sided encounter, are 15th in the 36-team table on five points while Monaco sit in 27th place, in the elimination zone.

Monaco next face Bodo/Glimt away while Spurs will entertain Copenhagen.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The hosts started strongly at Stade Louis-II, pressing high and threatening through Maghnes Akliouche and Mamadou Coulibaly.

Folarin Balogun had the first clear chance after 10 minutes, breaking free on the right before Vicario blocked his shot. Akliouche then forced another save with a curling effort from the left.

Vicario, who made eight saves on the night, continued to keep Tottenham afloat after the break.

First, the Italian frustrated Aleksandr Golovin, diving sharply to his left to parry the Russian midfielder’s right-footed curling shot that was bound for the far corner in the 67th minute.

Eight minutes later, he denied Dutch defender Jordan Teze, whose powerful close-range header from a Caio Henrique cross was pushed away as the Spurs keeper’s reflexes once again preserved their clean sheet in the face of persistent Monaco pressure.

"Not the best performance from us, so a lot to learn from this game because the level in the Champions League is very high," said Vicario.

"It's a point that we have to take. Of course, it's a tough point because we had to battle tonight, we had to suffer a lot."

(Writing by Julien Pretot in ParisEditing by Toby Davis)