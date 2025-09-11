Watford to wear Elton John-inspired kit to honour pop star former chairman

LONDON :English second-tier club Watford will wear a special Elton John-inspired kit for Saturday's Championship home game against Blackburn Rovers to mark the approaching 50th anniversary of the global pop icon becoming chairman.

The blue strip, that will be worn just once, is inspired by his Diamonds album artwork and features a star design sublimation while embossed on the reverse of the shirt are the lyrics "How wonderful life is while you're in the world" from his 1970 hit Your Song.

Also featured is a Happy Hornet badge, which was the club's logo when John became chairman of his local club in 1976.

John, Honorary Life President of the club just north of London, oversaw its rise from the fourth tier to a runners-up finish in 1983 in the top flight and to the FA Cup final in 1984 when the singer famously cried at Wembley Stadium.

According to the club, the 78-year-old was heavily involved in the design of the strip.

Watford are known for their yellow, red and black kit but still played in blue when Elton John supported them as a child.