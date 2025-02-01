Watkins happy to stay at Villa, says manager Emery

Ollie Watkins is happy to stay at Aston Villa, manager Unai Emery said on Friday, after British media reported that Villa had rejected Arsenal's bid for the striker.

The coach had earlier said he wanted the striker to stay with the Birmingham side while seeming to accept the prospect of losing forward Jhon Duran to another club amid links with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr.

"Yes, he is happy to stay. We asked him how he is feeling and he is happy here," Emery told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"Watkins appreciates how Aston Villa was always supporting him and helping him. Also, when we joined two years ago, how we always tried to get the best of him."

"Some players prefer to leave and some players accept to stay here and commit to Aston Villa and compete for our challenges. One of them is Ollie Watkins."

Aston Villa are seventh in the league standings on 37 points and are hoping to secure a Champions League berth again this season after their fourth-placed finish last term when club top-scorer Watkins recorded 19 goals in 37 league appearances.

Watkins' performance with Villa earned him a spot in England's squad for last year's European Championship. In the semi-final against the Netherlands, he scored the winning goal in the 90th minute.

Watkins has scored 10 goals in 23 league appearances this season. He helped Villa secure a spot in the Champions League last-16 by scoring as well as providing an assist to Morgan Rogers in their 4-2 win over Celtic on Wednesday.

"Now we need him, like he needed Aston Villa in the last years," Emery added. "The conversation we are having usually is about how he is always adapting to every circumstance."