Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Watkins out of England's games against Andorra, Senegal with injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Watkins out of England's games against Andorra, Senegal with injury

Watkins out of England's games against Andorra, Senegal with injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - May 16, 2025 Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins during the warm up before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File photo

07 Jun 2025 11:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England striker Ollie Watkins will miss the side's matches against Andorra and Senegal after withdrawing due to a minor injury, the England team said.

The 29-year-old, who scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists in 54 appearances in all competitions for Aston Villa in the recently concluded season, has been capped 18 times for England, netting five times.

With Watkins' withdrawal, captain Harry Kane and Ivan Toney remain England manager Thomas Tuchel's striker options for their two upcoming games.

England play Andorra in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in Spain on Saturday before hosting Senegal for a friendly match on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement