WBC heavyweight champion Kabayel's first defence confirmed for Duesseldorf on November 28

Oct 1 : Germany's Agit Kabayel will make the first defence of his WBC world heavyweight belt against unbeaten Albanian Nelson Hysa in Duesseldorf on November 28, promoter Frank Warren confirmed on Thursday.

Kabayel, 34, was declared the WBC champion after Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the belt last June.

Duesseldorf's 60,000 capacity Merkur Spiel Arena is close to Kabayel's hometown of Bochum but the fight will fall on Albanian independence day and Hysa, 42, can also count on strong support.

"This is the fight we wanted to make," said Warren in a statement ahead of a launch event next week, with the fight due to be live on DAZN.

"Agit Kabayel has rejuvenated the boxing market in Germany with his exploits in the heavyweight division and he will prove as much by defending his world title in front of over 60,000 fans in Duesseldorf on November 28."

Both men are managed by Warren's Queensberry Promotions but Hysa does not feature in the latest WBC rankings, although he is fifth in the WBA's list of contenders.