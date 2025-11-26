'We play to bring joy' - Palestine beat Libya to qualify for Arab Cup

Palestine edged Libya 4-3 on penalties on Tuesday to secure a place in the Arab Cup, bringing joy to Palestinians in the wake of the war in Gaza, to join hosts Qatar, Tunisia and Syria in Group A for the tournament beginning in December.

The playoff in Doha ended 0-0 after 90 minutes before Palestine held their nerve in the shootout to reach the 16-team tournament.

"This was the toughest playoff match," coach Ihab Abu Jazar told Al Kass TV. "Libya are strong. Our circumstances and absences made it harder, but we are proud. Football is one of the few things that can bring happiness to Palestinians.

"We are different from other teams. They play to compete, but we play for two goals: to send messages through football and to develop Palestinian football. Our team has become a big name in Asia and was close to reaching the World Cup playoff.

"We play for more than trophies – we play to send a message and bring joy to our people," he added.

Both teams created chances in regular and extra time but failed to convert, sending the game to penalties.

Forward Oday Dabbagh said fatigue was a factor after several players had club matches 48 hours earlier.

"God helped us in the shootout. The team is improving and more players are going abroad," he added.

Captain Musab Al-Battat said qualifying for the Arab Cup was "a source of pride", adding "just making Palestinian children smile is an achievement for every player."

Despite the devastation in Gaza, Palestine have continued to progress on the pitch. The team came close to reaching Asia's World Cup playoff and have already secured a spot at the 2027 Asian Cup.

The Arab Cup runs from December 1-18.