Talking points from the week in Asian football:

FELIX, RONALDO SCORE TO KEEP AL-NASSR TOP IN SAUDI ARABIA

Portuguese duo Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo both scored to ensure Al-Nassr continued their perfect start to the Saudi Pro League season with a 2-0 win over Al-Hazem on Saturday.

Felix put his side in front in the 25th minute and Ronaldo made the game safe with two minutes remaining as Al-Nassr maintained their three-point lead over Al-Taawoun, who beat Al-Fayha 2-1 on Friday.

Al-Hilal defeated defending champions Al-Ittihad 2-0 to move up to third.

KASHIMA DRAW WITH KYOTO BUT STAY TOP IN JAPAN

Kashima Antlers salvaged a 1-1 draw with third-placed Kyoto Sanga on Saturday to cling on to top spot in the J.League after Yuma Suzuki scored a 96th minute equaliser.

Kashima's third straight draw kept the eight-times champions a point clear of Kashiwa Reysol, who earned a 2-0 victory over strugglers Yokohama FC.

PORT HOLD ONTO CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE LEAD DESPITE DEFEAT

Shanghai Port remained top of the Chinese Super League despite losing 3-1 to Shandong Taishan on Sunday as second-placed Chengdu Rongcheng were held 2-2 by Qingdao West Coast.

Kevin Muscat's defending champions had taken the lead through Li Xinxiang but two goals from Valeri Qazaishvili either side of a strike by Yang Liu earned Shandong all three points.

Chengdu reduced Shanghai Port's lead to one point with two matches remaining when Felipe Silva scored 10 minutes into stoppage time to salvage a point in Qingdao.

CAPUTO DOUBLE HELPS MELBOURNE CITY TO WIN OVER PERTH

Defending A-League champions Melbourne City hammered Perth Glory 4-0 defeat on Saturday, with Max Caputo scoring twice in the first half before late goals from Zane Schreiber and Kaviaj Rahmani.

City are on four points from their first two matches of the new season, along with Wellington Phoenix, who beat Brisbane Roar 2-1, and Auckland FC following their 1-0 win over Western Sydney Wanderers.

LEE ON TARGET AS GIMCHEON BEAT K LEAGUE CHAMPIONS JEONBUK

Gimcheon Sangmu beat newly-crowned champions Jeonbuk Motors 3-2 on Saturday to maintain their hold on second place in South Korean with four matches remaining.

Lee Dong-gyeong scored the winner 18 minutes from time to keep the army side ahead of third-placed Daejeon Hana Citizen, who secured a 2-0 win over Pohang Steelers.