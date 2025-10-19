Welbeck brace gives Brighton 2-1 win over Newcastle

BRIGHTON, England :Danny Welbeck scored late in each half to hand Brighton & Hove Albion a 2-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Saturday as the 34-year-old rolled back the years with a vintage display of finishing.

Newcastle came into the game having failed to score in any of their away league games so far this season and fell behind when Welbeck put the home side ahead in the 41st minute, latching onto a Georginio Rutter pass and dinking home a beautiful finish.

Brighton almost doubled their lead in the 50th minute as Yankuba Minteh broke down the right and played the ball into the middle, but Yasin Ayari’s attempt was deflected behind for a corner.

Having made two changes at halftime, Newcastle burst into life, but despite plenty of possession in dangerous areas, they continued to struggle to get efforts on target.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

They finally got the equaliser in the 76th minute as big summer signing Nick Woltemade scored with a brilliant flicked back-heel from Lewis Miley's centre.

However, Welbeck had other ideas and came to his side's rescue again, snapping up a loose ball and flashing a shot across Nick Pope and into the Newcastle net in the 84th minute to put his side back in front.

The visitors continued to pour forward but Dan Burn, Woltemade and Harvey Barnes were all unable to convert late chances for Newcastle as the Seagulls held on to win.

The win lifted Brighton above Newcastle and into ninth place on 12 points, while their visitors slipped to 12th in the standings on nine points from their eight games.