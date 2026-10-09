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Wembanyama to French students: I hear you
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Wembanyama to French students: I hear you

Wembanyama to French students: I hear you
FILE PHOTO: View of the damaged entrance doors of the Lycee Vauquelin high school with bicycles and garbage bins set on fire by protesters in Paris as high school students continue protests in France voicing anger over overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages and dilapidated school buildings, which students blame on years of underinvestment, continue, France, October 5, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Wembanyama to French students: I hear you
Oct 8, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Wembanyama to French students: I hear you
Protesters gather at Place de la Bastille during a demonstration by French high school and university students in Paris as part of a nationwide day of protests and blockades supported by teachers and school parents to demand better school conditions in France, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
09 Oct 2026 04:15PM
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PARIS, Oct 9 : France's basketball star Victor Wembanyama voiced his support on Thursday for French teenagers protesting conditions in the country's schools.

The Interior Ministry said 71,500 people took part in Thursday's demonstrations, including 24,500 in the main Paris march centred on Place de la Bastille.

"These are systemic inequalities – problems so deep-rooted that, in fact, I'm glad that high-school students and young people in general are speaking up," Wembanyama told a press conference on Thursday night.

"I hear them, and I support them, and I hope the people all over there will do the same."

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The San Antonio Spurs player had previously replied "I would love to" when a fan asked him in an Instagram post to join the protest with the French teenagers.

"I have a lot of interest. I meant it," Wembanyama added at the press conference. "I was in that position not so long ago."

"I've had the chance to escape this system, to escape these problems. But it's chance, it's luck. So I want to show my support."

"It's not something that's completely unfamiliar to me. I went to high school in Nanterre, which was already a stronghold of 'blocages' back then," he said, referring to student-led school blockades.

Concerns about state schools have helped fuel some of France's most significant protests in decades. They began last month at high schools in Paris' poor northern suburbs, where anger over teacher absences and shabby facilities quickly evolved into a nationwide movement against inequality, weak public spending and falling standards.

Source: Reuters
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