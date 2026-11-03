West Ham part ways with manager Espirito Santo

Nov 3 : West Ham United ended Nuno Espirito Santo's stint as manager on Tuesday after back-to-back defeats which have left them only eighth in the Championship as the club pursues a return to the Premier League.

Espirito Santo joined a struggling West Ham in September 2025, but was unable to turn the team around and they were relegated to the second tier for the first time since 2011.

"The Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary at this time in order to ensure that the Club's objectives and expectations remain on track," West Ham said.

West Ham had stuck with the former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur boss, who was named manager of the month in September. Results tailed off last month, however, with successive home defeats by Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

"The process of recruiting a new head coach is already underway," West Ham said in a statement.

"Mark Noble, Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville will take temporary charge of squad preparations ahead of tomorrow evening's EFL Championship fixture at Cardiff City," they added.