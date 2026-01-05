Logo
Logo

Sport

West Ham sign Argentina striker Castellanos from Lazio
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

West Ham sign Argentina striker Castellanos from Lazio

West Ham sign Argentina striker Castellanos from Lazio

Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - Second Leg - Lazio v Juventus - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - April 23, 2024 Lazio's Taty Castellanos celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

05 Jan 2026 09:49PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 5 : ‌Argentina forward Taty Castellanos has joined West Ham United on a four-and-a-half-year contract with the option to extend for another year, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 27-year-old, who scored 10 goals ‌in Serie A for Lazio last ‌season, has signed in time to be available for Tuesday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, West Ham said in a statement.

"I'm really happy because it's a very important challenge ‍for me personally and I've come to contribute, to try to help the team as much as I can,” said Castellanos, who will wear ​the number 11 ‌shirt at West Ham.

West Ham said their coach Nuno Espirito Santo had identified ​the former Girona and New York City FC player ⁠as a key ‌target.

Relegation-threatened West Ham, who are winless in ​their last nine matches, are 18th in the table, four points below 17th-placed ‍Forest.

“Every match is a battle... I'm going to give ⁠everything, to defend this jersey, and obviously, to ​achieve our goals ‌day after day,” Castellanos added.

(Reporting ‍by ​Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement