West Ham sign Senegal defender Diouf

West Ham United have signed Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague on a long-term deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported West Ham paid an initial fee of 19 million pounds ($25.43 million) for the 20-year-old.

Diouf was part of the Senegal team which secured a 3-1 victory over England in a friendly last month, the first African team to beat England in 22 games.

"There were a lot of teams (who wanted to sign me), but I chose West Ham United first and I spoke with the coach (Graham Potter) and it was a good plan for me," Diouf said.

West Ham begin their 2025-26 Premier League campaign on August 16 with a trip to Sunderland.

($1 = 0.7472 pounds)