Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

West Ham striker Antonio involved in road accident
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

West Ham striker Antonio involved in road accident

West Ham striker Antonio involved in road accident

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v West Ham United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 5, 2024 West Ham United's Michail Antonio reacts after conceding their third goal scored by Chelsea's Noni Madueke Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

08 Dec 2024 12:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio was involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday, the Premier League club said.

The condition of the 34-year-old Jamaican international is not yet known, with the club saying they will issue an update in due course.

Antonio has been at West Ham since 2015 and has featured in every league game for the club this season. West Ham's next fixture is a home game with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time," the club posted on social media platform X.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement