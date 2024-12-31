Logo
West Ham's Bowen fractures foot, Antonio discharged from hospital
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 29, 2024 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen in action with Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

31 Dec 2024 10:44PM
West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen fractured his left foot during their Premier League match against Liverpool at the weekend, the London club said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old forward limped off on the hour mark in the 5-0 home loss on Sunday. Bowen is West Ham's top scorer this season with five league goals and leads in assists with four.

However, the Hammers will take heart from striker Michail Antonio being discharged from hospital more than three weeks after sustaining a broken leg in a car accident.

The 34-year-old had surgery to repair a lower limb fracture sustained in the Dec. 7 crash. Antonio had to be freed from his vehicle following the incident in Essex, before being transported to a central London hospital.

The Jamaica international is the club's all-time leading Premier League scorer, with 68 goals in 268 appearances.

Julen Lopetegui's side are 13th in the standings. West Ham visit Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

