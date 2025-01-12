West Ham's Fullkrug out for weeks with hamstring injury

West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug will be sidelined for weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during Friday's 2-1 FA Cup loss at Aston Villa, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Fullkrug, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in August, missed two months due to an Achilles strain, before returning last month. He has scored twice in the league.

The German's absence adds to West Ham's injury woes, with captain Jarrod Bowen suffering a fractured foot and striker Michail Antonio having surgery for a leg fracture after being involved in a serious road accident last month.

West Ham, 14th in the standings, host Fulham on Tuesday in new manager Graham Potter's first league match in charge.