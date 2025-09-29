Logo
West Indies fast bowler Joseph ruled out of India tests with back injury
Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 10, 2024 West Indies' Alzarri Joseph in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

29 Sep 2025 08:43PM
West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of next month's two-test series against India due to the recurrence of a back injury, the team said on Monday.

"After (Joseph's) complaints of discomfort, scans revealed a degeneration of the previously resolved lower back injury," West Indies Cricket said.

All-rounder Jason Holder was unavailable to replace Joseph due to a planned medical procedure, and Jediah Blades, capped in limited-overs internationals, was drafted in as cover following the ongoing series against Nepal.

India are hosting West Indies' first test tour of the country in seven years and the series begins in Ahmedabad on October 2.

Source: Reuters
