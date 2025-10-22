Whirlwind PSG demolish hosts Leverkusen 7-2

LEVERKUSEN, Germany :Holders Paris St Germain scored three times in seven minutes at the end of a rollercoaster first half on the way to crushing hosts Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday, after both teams played with 10 men for almost an hour.

Topping the league phase table after three matches, PSG, whose Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele scored on his comeback from injury, took a seventh-minute lead through Willian Pacho's far-post header.

Leverkusen had the chance to level with Alejandro Grimaldo's 25th-minute penalty but the Spaniard hit the post.

It got worse for the hosts when captain Robert Andrich was sent off for elbowing Desire Doue in the 32nd minute. PSG went down to 10 men when Illia Zabarnyi felled Christian Kofane to give the hosts another spot-kick.

Aleix Garcia equalised but Leverkusen's joy only lasted three minutes with Doue putting the visitors back in front before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made it 3-1 with a shot off the post and Doue struck again to virtually ensure a third straight win in the competition for PSG this season.

Nuno Mendes slotted home to make it 5-1 in the 50th minute before Garcia pulled a goal back four minutes later, but Dembele scored in the 66th minute with an easy tap-in and Vitinha completed the rout.