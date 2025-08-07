White puts retirement on hold to answer Wallabies SOS call

MELBOURNE :Scrumhalf Nic White has put his retirement on ice to join Australia's Rugby Championship squad for the tour of South Africa following an injury to regular number nine Jake Gordon.

The 35-year-old White announced the third and final British & Irish Lions test in Sydney was to be his last international match but on Thursday he was included in Joe Schmidt's 35-man squad for South Africa.

"White (is) putting his hand up to help the group again due to Gordon’s injury, just a week after announcing his plans to retire," Rugby Australia said in a press release.

Uncapped scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan will join 73-test White in the squad for next week's clash against world champions South Africa in Johannesburg and the second test in Cape Town on August 23.

Flyhalf Tom Lynagh will miss the tour, though, after being struck high by Lions hooker Dan Sheehan in the Wallabies' 22-12 win in Sydney and subsequently failing a head injury assessment.

One-test playmaker Tane Edmed replaces Lynagh in the squad, joining Ben Donaldson and James O'Connor among the flyhalf options.

Schmidt has also included the uncapped duo of winger Corey Toole and prop Aidan Ross.

Hooker Matt Faessler and stalwart prop Allan Alaalatoa were ruled out with injury but Taniela Tupou retains his place after his recall for the last Lions test.

Schmidt also included the Queensland trio of centre Josh Flook, hooker Josh Nasser and lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto among the new faces.

Western Force hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa was retained after his late call-up for the Sydney test.

Hooker Dave Porecki, who missed Sydney with a cut heel, announced his retirement from professional rugby this week.

Squad:

Forwards - Angus Bell, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Billy Pollard, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Carlo Tizzano, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, James Slipper, Jeremy Williams, Josh Nasser, Langi Gleeson, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini, Taniela Tupou, Tom Hooper, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, Zane Nonggorr, Aidan Ross

Backs - Ben Donaldson, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright