Wiegman disappointed by Earps' shock England retirement

LONDON : England women's coach Sarina Wiegman said she was sad and disappointed by experienced goalkeeper Mary Earps' decision to retire from international football five weeks before the European Championship.

The 32-year-old Paris St Germain keeper, who helped England win the 2022 Euro title and finisher runners-up at the 2023 World Cup, made the shock announcement on Tuesday, calling it a new era for England.

"I want her in my team," Wiegman told reporters on Thursday, on the eve of their Nations League game against Portugal at Wembley.

"She has done such a great job for England. She has made a massive difference and we have had an incredible journey so far and I really cherish that.

"There have been a couple of conversations which I don't want to share here because they are between us. It's hard and it's hard for her at the same time."

Chelsea's Hannah Hampton had recently emerged as a strong contender to be England's starting goalkeeper, with Wiegman saying recently she was ahead of Earps.

"We are a team and we want to win and Mary in that team gives us a better chance of winning - I know that to be true," England captain Leah Williamson said.

"She is a leader. She has got experience," she added. "To lose her leaves a gap there but we have had that happen before and players have to step up and show what they are made of.

Chelsea defender Millie Bright withdrew this week from the two Nations League games saying she was "mentally and physically" at her limit and needed a break.

"She has to take care of herself," Wiegman said of Bright's absence. "We are in conversation. We will stay in contact and I hope she feels better soon but I don't know that yet at the moment."

England also lost Tottenham Hotspur defender Ella Morris to a knee ligament injury while Ella Toone and Alessia Russo will miss Friday's game.

Chelsea striker Lauren James, who has not played since April 4 due to a hamstring injury, is on course to be fit for England's European title defence.

"She is in a good place in rehab," Wiegman said. "She has ticked the boxes she needs to tick and we are progressing her. We hope she keeps moving forward and can join the team later on."

England play Spain in the Nations League in Barcelona on Tuesday. Wiegman will announce her Euro squad on June 5 and the tournament in Switzerland starts on July 2.