Wiegman says team's resilience was the difference in chaotic game

MANCHESTER, England :An exhausted looking Sarina Wiegman said Thursday's wild finish made England's 3-2 comeback victory over Sweden in their Euro 2025 quarter-final the most chaotic game she had ever been involved in, and the coach praised her team's remarkable resilience.

Late goals by Lucy Bronze and Michelle Agyemang sent the game to extra time, and then eventually an astonishing penalty shootout featuring 14 shots.

"The adrenalin is still flowing, I can't remember anything like this," Wiegman said. "The team just fighting to get back in the game, that's the quality that's so strong in this team, they're together, fighting back, sticking together and just showing so much resilience."

Wiegman subbed on Agyemang, Beth Mead and Esme Morgan in the 70th minute, and then Chloe Kelly shortly after, and the attacking intensity instantly picked up.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"That really helped at that moment," Wiegman said.

The penalty shootout featured more misses than makes, which she said was intense to watch.

"You miss so many penalties, that I was really concerned, but then (Sweden) missed again, that needed a little bit of luck," Wiegman said. "And then of course, they then miss and it is the most horrible way to end. But it made it for us maybe even more exciting."

The coach heaped praise on Bronze, who fired home England's deciding penalty despite limping on a sore right hamstring.

"Lucy Bronze is just one of a kind, I have never, ever seen, seen this before in my life, and I'm very lucky person that I've worked with so many incredible people, incredible football players," Wiegman said.

"But what she does and her mentality ... what defines you is that resilience, that fight. I think the only way to get her off the pitch is in a wheelchair."

One negative on the night was captain Leah Williamson limping off with an ankle injury. Wiegman said she will be assessed on Friday.

"I don't know what it is right now. She couldn't stay on the pitch so we had to take her off," the coach said.

Asked about other potential injuries, the coach summed up her squad as "Really tired. People are really tired."

England next face Italy in the semi-finals on Tuesday in Geneva.