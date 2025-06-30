Williams out of Lions tour, Itoje recalled for Queensland clash

SYDNEY :The British & Irish Lions have confirmed Welsh scrumhalf Tomos Williams suffered a tour-ending hamstring injury last weekend, while skipper Maro Itoje has been recalled for Wednesday's match against the Queensland Reds.

Williams sustained the injury scoring his second try in the 54-7 victory over Western Force in Perth last Saturday and will be replaced in the squad by Scotland's Ben White.

Gloucester scrumhalf Williams was the Premiership Rugby Player of the Season, and Lions coach Andy Farrell said his loss robbed the group of an outstanding player.

"We've only been together for a few weeks now but his character is everything for a Lions tour you want to have in your group," Farrell told a press conference on Monday.

"He's very popular amongst the group so that makes it a little bit tougher for all."

Farrell again rung the changes in his team for Wednesday's second tour match in Australia against the Reds at Brisbane's Lang Park.

Itoje, who led the Lions in their loss to Argentina in Dublin on June 20, returns to the second row in partnership with Ollie Chessum at the heart of a new-look pack after hooker Dan Sheehan captained the side against the Force.

Fullback Hugo Keenan and scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, who were both struggling with niggles, will get their first taste of action on the tour in a backline again steered by flyhalf Finn Russell.

Keenan, who represented Ireland in rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics, had been carrying a calf injury in recent weeks but said the plan was always for him to return for the Reds game.

"It's been pretty smooth sailing ... and now just excited to get stuck in and get out there with the lads," the 29-year-old told reporters.

Jack Conan, the only specialist number eight in the squad, replaces young Englishman Henry Pollock in a back row completed by Welsh openside Jac Morgan and blindside Tom Curry.

Farrell said Williams' replacement White and fullback Blair Kinghorn would join the camp later on Monday.

In Kinghorn's case, his celebrations with Toulouse had been cut short to join the Lions, days after helping the French team win the Top 14 title.

"Here we are now. It's proper touring, isn't it?" said Farrell. "Games are coming thick and fast now.

"Not much training out there on the field but plenty of mental preparation."

On the 2013 tour of Australia, the Lions beat the Reds 22-12 in Brisbane.

The Lions also play the New South Wales Waratahs, ACT Brumbies and an invitational Australia-New Zealand XV over the next three weeks before the first test against the Wallabies in Brisbane on July 19.

Team: 15–Hugo Keenan, 14–Tommy Freeman, 13–Huw Jones, 12–Bundee Aki, 11–Duhan van der Merwe, 10–Finn Russell, 9–Jamison Gibson-Park, 8–Jack Conan, 7–Jac Morgan, 6–Tom Curry, 5–Ollie Chessum, 4–Maro Itoje (captain), 3–Will Stuart, 2–Ronan Kelleher, 1–Andrew Porter.

Replacements: 16–Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17–Ellis Genge, 18–Finlay Bealham, 19–James Ryan, 20–Ben Earl, 21–Alex Mitchell, 22–Fin Smith, 23–Garry Ringrose.