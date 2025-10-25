Williamson eyes spot on New Zealand's 2027 World Cup team

(Corrects start of series against England to Sunday, from Monday, in first paragraph)

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has said he hopes to continue playing until the 2027 World Cup as he prepares to make his return for his country in the three-match one-day international series against England, which starts on Sunday.

The 35-year-old has not featured for New Zealand since the Champions Trophy final defeat at the hands of India in March but will feature in the team that faces the tourists at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

"Not (looking) too far ahead," Williamson said when asked about his plans beyond the upcoming season. "At the back of my mind, there's probably the ODI World Cup. There's always other things. Test cricket is pretty dear to me as well.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Really, it's a little bit about what I want, and little bit more about what the team wants and where it's going and what we're sort of buying into.

"Just keeping those lines of communication open to make sure that we're nice and focused and clear on what it looks like, but also being really respectful of the fact that this is a team in a special place.

"They're always trying to build towards something, so for me, in this phase of my career, if I'm there and able to add to it, brilliant."

Willamson captained New Zealand in 41 of his 105 tests appearances as well as during 91 of his 173 ODI matches and he gave his backing to current test captain Tom Latham plus one-day skipper Mitchell Santner.

"I played a little with Santner in the one-dayers in the Champions Trophy and he has a really astute cricketing brain," said Williamson. "Calm, cool sort of character, so looking forward to playing alongside him again.

"In the tests, with Tommy Latham, he's done the job a number of times over the years and now it's his own and he's doing a fantastic job. He's incredibly organised and passionate about the group and about test cricket. It's great he's at the helm."