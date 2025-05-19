Wilson stunner sinks Brentford in 3-2 comeback win for Fulham

LONDON :Fulham beat Brentford 3-2 away in a roller-coaster Premier League encounter on Sunday to complete the double over their West London rivals after Harry Wilson came back to haunt them with yet another winner.

Wilson, who had also scored twice in added time in a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in November, got on the scoresheet moments after coming on at 2-1 down by curling in a shot from nearly 30 yards out as Fulham scored two in two minutes.

As Marco Silva's side moved up to 54 points - a record points tally for the club in the Premier League - they sit in 10th place, a point behind eighth-placed Brentford with the fight for a spot in Europe still up for grabs.

"We should have done some things better but the response in the second half was great. It's not always easy in a derby," Silva told Sky Sports.

"It breaks the points tally (record) for our football club, something this club has never done... I'm never satisfied and I want to push more. I know it's not silverware and we want to push in the competitions as much as we can."

Fulham went ahead in the 16th minute when Raul Jimenez grabbed his 12th goal of the season after the Mexican striker climbed over Nathan Collins with a towering header to direct Adama Traore's cross past the glove of Mark Flekken.

Brentford equalised when they won the ball back in midfield and Bryan Mbeumo played a one-two pass with Yoane Wissa before dribbling into the box and firing into the bottom corner.

Brentford won a penalty minutes later when Joachim Andersen clipped Kevin Schade and Mbeumo stepped up for the spot kick, but the Cameroon international was denied his 20th goal of the season as Bernd Leno made the save.

Wissa escaped a second booking for a foul on Antonee Robinson and as Fulham fumed over the decision, the Congo forward made it 2-1 two minutes later.

Michael Kayode launched a throw-in into the box which fell to the far post, where Christian Norgaard's header slipped through Leno's hands and Wissa prodded the ball over the line.

TWO IN TWO

But the visitors equalised in the 68th minute when a deflected cross looped over the defence and skipper Tom Cairney, who has not yet extended his contract beyond the season, rose into the air to direct a header home.

"Nothing is sorted yet. Next week is my final game for Fulham, hopefully it's not," Cairney said.

Exactly two minutes later, Fulham's comeback was complete when Wilson came on and scored his third goal against Brentford this season.

As Brentford searched for an equaliser, Norgaard nearly levelled the game in the 86th minute when he powered a header on target but Leno was up to the task with a fine reflex save to deny the Danish midfielder and secure the three points.

The victory also marked Fulham's first league double over Brentford since 1948.

"It's the Premier League, it's the small bits that decide football matches. We deserved more. I will say that I'm a strong believer that if we play that game again then we would win it," Brentford boss Thomas Frank told BBC.

"You're too invested in it to stand and smile but inside you're burning. I hate losing! We can still finish eighth, that would be our highest (finish) in the Premier League."