Wimbledon day four

LONDON : Highlights of the fourth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (times GMT):

1006: PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play has begun on the fourth day of the tournament, with temperatures expected to reach up to 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F).

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT

Daniel Evans (Britain) v 6-Novak Djokovic(Serbia)

8-Iga Swiatek(Poland) v 2-Caty McNally (U.S.)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Aleksandar Vukic (Australia)

COURT NUMBER ONE

7-Mirra Andreeva v Lucia Bronzetti(Italy)

Maria Sakkari(Greece) v 11-Elena Rybakina(Kazakhstan)

4-Jack Draper(Britain) v Marin Cilic(Croatia)

COURT NUMBER TWO

11-Alex de Minaur(Australia) v Arthur Cazaux (France)

Luciano Darderi (Italy) v Arthur Fery (Britain)

17-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v Caroline

Dolehide (U.S.)

28-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Spain)

10-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Rinky Hijikata (Australia)

(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Christian Radnedge)