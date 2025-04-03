Logo
Sport

Wimbledon's iconic Hill set for makeover ahead of 2027 Championships
Wimbledon's iconic Hill set for makeover ahead of 2027 Championships

Wimbledon's iconic Hill set for makeover ahead of 2027 Championships

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Spectators watch the men's final on a large screen as they sit on Henman Hill Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Baker/File Photo

03 Apr 2025 07:36PM (Updated: 03 Apr 2025 07:39PM)
LONDON :One of the most atmospheric locations at Wimbledon is set for a makeover with the All England Club announcing plans on Thursday for redevelopment works to the grassy hillock outside Court One known among other nicknames as Henman Hill and Murray Mound.

Often the preferred location in the past for fans without showcourt tickets to catch British greats Tim Henman and Andy Murray on big video screens, the Hill will be transformed after the 2026 Championships.

The project, which promises far greater accessible viewing opportunities and better wheelchair access to various tiers, is expected to be completed in time for the 2027 edition, which is the 150th anniversary of the first Championships.

Plans also include more seating through a number of new low retaining walls, which will improve visibility of the big screen by reducing the slope of the existing tiers.

"The redevelopment of our world-famous Hill ... will allow even more tennis fans to enjoy its unique atmosphere and vantage point," All England Club chair Deborah Jevans said.

"I am particularly pleased that these plans will increase the accessibility of The Hill for our guests using wheelchairs or who have additional accessibility requirements.

"It is an exciting opportunity as we look towards 2027 and the 150th anniversary of the first Championships."

The All England Club said it would consult local residents next week before the planning application is submitted to the London Borough of Merton.

Last September, Wimbledon was given the green light for a massive expansion project by the Greater London Authority, with plans for 39 new grasscourts including a new 8,000-seater show court in the adjacent open land.

Source: Reuters
