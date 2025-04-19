Winger Wade to join Wigan in code switch

Wigan Warriors have signed rugby union winger Christian Wade on a short-term contract, with the ex-NFL running back set to join following the conclusion of the Premiership season with Gloucester, the English Super League champions said on Friday.

Wade, 33, is one of the Premiership's leading try scorers of all time. He has scored 10 this season, including two hat-tricks, to take his tally up to 89, the fourth-highest behind Chris Ashton, Tom Varndell and Mark Cueto.

"I'm excited for the challenge, but for now, my focus remains wholly on finishing the season strongly with Gloucester," Wade said in a statement.

Wade, who also played for union sides Wasps and Racing 92, had a brief stint in the United States when he joined the Buffalo Bills as a running back, but never had the opportunity to play a regular season NFL game.

"Christian is an exceptional athlete with highly transferable skills suited to Rugby League," Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski said.

"His impressive track record speaks for itself and we are genuinely excited about the impact he can make throughout the remainder of the 2025 season."

Wigan are second in the Super League standings after eight games.