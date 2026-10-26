Winless United leave Carrick hanging by a thread after Bournemouth loss

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 25 : Michael Carrick insisted he was "carrying on as normal" after Manchester United's 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth on Sunday, but the manager appeared increasingly vulnerable after a result that left Old Trafford engulfed in anger and resignation.

Asked if he expected to still be in charge next week, Carrick offered no guarantees.

"Of course, I take responsibility," he said. "Whatever's going to happen, results-wise, whether we win, we lose, draw, whatever happens ... the responsibility is mine."

Pressed on whether he expected to be sacked in the coming days, Carrick said: "I totally understand the situation. I'm not expecting anything in particular, to be honest. I'm carrying on as normal, and I love this place.

"I always do what I feel is going to be the best for the football club, whatever decision is made on anything really."

While Carrick led a resurgent United to third place last season after replacing Ruben Amorim, they have won only twice in 12 matches this campaign across all competitions.

Sunday's defeat left them with seven points from eight league matches, and just a point above the drop zone, their worst return at this stage of a season since 1986-87.

Supporters unfurled a giant banner reading "Standards" before halftime featuring club icons Eric Cantona, Roy Keane and Bryan Robson.

The fans largely reserved their sympathy for Carrick, singing "It's Carrick you know!" late in the game.

But once the 45-year-old tapped a hand to his heart and disappeared down the post-game tunnel, those chants gave way to loud boos directed at the players.

The manner of the defeat was almost as damaging as the scoreline. Bournemouth supporters repeatedly taunted Carrick with chants of "You're getting sacked in the morning", while thousands of United fans streamed towards the exits before the final whistle.

Former United winger Ashley Young said the performance suggested the squad was no longer responding to its manager.

"The fans are behind him and backing him because he's a legend of the football club," Young said on the Sky Sports broadcast.

"But the players on the pitch showed nothing. They didn't run, they didn't look like a team together. You could tell today that it was like they'd given up."

BRUNO LEFT OUT

The pressure on Carrick was intensified by his decision to leave captain Bruno Fernandes on the bench four days after the Portugal midfielder publicly criticised United's tactics following a 4-1 Champions League defeat at Como.

Carrick had insisted before kickoff that omitting Fernandes was a "pure football" decision. Television cameras repeatedly caught the midfielder looking dismayed as United lurched towards another defeat.

The third goal summed up the chaos. After United lost possession high up the pitch, goalkeeper Senne Lammens raced from his area but completely misjudged a long ball forward, allowing Evanilson to loft the ball into an unguarded net.

It was United's afternoon in miniature: disorganised, fragile and punishingly exposed.

Carrick looked close to tears when asked about the supporters' backing after the match.

"To be in such a difficult situation and go through a day like we have done and a spell like we have done is certainly difficult to take," he said. "So there's real mixed emotions in there for sure."

He rejected suggestions his acknowledgement of supporters after the final whistle had been a farewell.

"No, not from me ... just appreciation for the fans and what they've showed me."

Former United defender Gary Neville said the crowd's support reflected a belief among fans that Carrick's fate had already been sealed.

"The Manchester United fans are singing the Michael Carrick song because I think they know what's going to happen here," Neville said.

Even Bournemouth boss Marco Rose expressed sympathy for the beleaguered Manchester manager.

"I feel a lot of empathy for my colleagues," he said. "We are just humans, and we try to do our job the best possible way. At the end, it's never easy for us, and I feel with Michael."