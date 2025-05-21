Winning the Europa League won't salvage Man United's season, says Amorim

BILBAO, Spain : Victory in the Europa League final would not be enough to redeem Manchester United's disappointing season, manager Ruben Amorim said on Tuesday.

The once mighty United are currently a lowly 16th in the Premier League, making Wednesday's final against Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao their only chance to secure a spot in next season's Champions League.

"Maybe people will look at our team in a different way because winning a European title is really important. It would help us to finish the season in a good note. But nothing is going to change our season. Players know it, the staff knows, the fans know, everybody knows," Amorim told a press conference.

"Winning a European title can help us to have that feeling that can help us to build for the future, but that's it. I don't think we are playing for more than winning the title.

"Manchester United can survive financially without playing the Champions League. We have a lot of fans around the world, we are a big international brand. We have to focus on the project and doing things the right way."

Despite the potential confidence boost from a European title, Amorim acknowledged the need for extensive improvements throughout the club, including its recruitment and academy system. However, he reiterated that these changes would be considered only after the season's end.

"I think it's hard to speak about everything we need to change in this moment because we need to be excited and confident for the final, but we already know the problems we have," Amorim said.

"There are a lot of things we need to change in our club. It's hard to point to one thing. That will not be solved by winning a cup. I will say it again, for me we have bigger things to deal with to put this club back to the top.

"Tomorrow, it will be important for us and our fans that feeling of winning can help us have the strength to do every job we have to do. We have a lot to do in our club, not just winning tomorrow but tomorrow will be massive for us and our fans."

United's captain Bruno Fernandes asserted that the club should always be held to the highest standards.

"Inside the club, all the players and the manager have been very cautious about calling it a successful season in the case we win this title," Fernandes told a press conference.

"Obviously we know we talk about the Europa League and Europa League is everything that is in our minds because we will play the final tomorrow, but that only means that we were successful in this tournament.

"In the Premier League we haven't been as good as we want and all the other clubs the same because our aim is obviously getting to the end of all the competitions and win the trophies."