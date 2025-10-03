Witsel gets surprise recall to Belgium squad for World Cup qualifiers

BRUSSELS :Belgium have recalled Axel Witsel to add experience to the squad in place of injured captain Youri Tielemans and striker Romelu Lukaku for this month's World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Wales, coach Rudi Garcia announced on Friday.

It is a surprise return for the 36-year-old Girona midfielder, who has 132 caps but last played for Belgium in warm-up games ahead of the 2024 European Championship.

"Axel is playing a lot of minutes again at Girona and is a leader," Garcia told a press conference announcing the 26-man squad for the clashes against fellow Group J frontrunners.

"He can guide the young players and is a versatile player. With Tielemans and Lukaku absent, I needed an extra experienced player. He, along with Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, and Thomas Meunier, will guide those younger players."

Also back is midfielder Amadou Onana of Aston Villa, who suffered a hamstring injury last month, while Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens returns after sitting on the bench for two World Cup qualifiers in June.

Despite a lack of playing time at Eintracht Frankfurt, Garcia kept Michy Batshuayi in the squad.

"He doesn't play much, but he's someone who knows what it's like to score for Belgium and is a type of striker who can play a role deep in the lineup," the coach said.

He also kept Charles De Ketelaere in the squad although the forward missed Atalanta’s Champions League win over Club Brugge on Tuesday through injury.

"He did a great job last time. We'll see how fit he is on Monday," Garcia added.

Belgium sit second in the standings on 10 points from four games, one behind North Macedonia, who have played five matches. Wales also have 10 points but from five outings.

Belgium host North Macedonia in Ghent next Friday before heading to Cardiff to take on Wales three days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Senne Lammens (Manchester United), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Maarten Vandevoort (RB Leipzig)

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Sporting), Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton), Koni De Winter (AC Milan), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier (Lille), Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa), Nicolas Raskin (Rangers), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Charles Vanhoutte (Union St Gillois), Axel Witsel (Girona)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Eintracht Frankfurt), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Malick Fofana (Olympique Lyonnais), Dodi Lukebakio (Benfica), Lois Openda (RB Leipzig), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)