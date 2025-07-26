Woakes double strike rocks India after England pile up 669

MANCHESTER, England :Chris Woakes took two wickets in two balls in the first over to leave India reeling on day four of the fourth test, the touring side slumping to 1-2 in their second innings at lunch on Saturday after England had racked up 669.

Captain Ben Stokes' first century in over two years fired England to their fifth highest total in test history in the morning session at Old Trafford, and the hosts lead India by 310 runs.

With 15 minutes to navigate before the interval, India crumbled under the pressure, with Yashasvi Jaiswal caught in the slips by England first-innings centurion Joe Root and Sai Sudharsan following him back next ball.

Resuming the day on 544-7, with Stokes on 77, the England skipper looked nervy as he edged towards a long-awaited ton, pointing to the skies - a celebration in tribute to his father - when he reached three figures.

Stokes became only the fourth England player in test history to take five wickets and make a century in the same match, and was the first captain to do so.

After Liam Dawson had been dismissed and Stokes passed his latest milestone, the skipper upped the ante, with a huge six and another four taking him past 7,000 test runs and the hosts past 600.

The boundaries continue to flow, with Brydon Carse getting in on the act before Stokes was out for 141.

Carse attempted one six too many and was also caught on the boundary for 47 to bring England's colossal innings to an end.

England lead the series 2-1 and victory would wrap it up with one match to spare.