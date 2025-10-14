Woltemade's first Germany goal enough to earn 1-0 win in Northern Ireland

BELFAST :Nick Woltemade's first international goal was enough to earn Germany a 1-0 win against a brave Northern Ireland in Belfast on Monday, and keep his side top of their World Cup qualifying group.

Windsor Park was rocking, and Northern Ireland full of confidence after wins either side of a 3-1 loss in Germany last month. A ball which went in off Woltemade's shoulder was the only difference between the hosts and the four-time world champions.

"I didn't think there was much in the game, but they score from a set piece which we are disappointed with as we are strong from them," Northern Ireland's Trai Hume told BBC.

"The atmosphere is brilliant as always and we are just disappointed we couldn't get points."

Germany are on nine points in Group A, ahead of Slovakia, who beat Luxembourg 2-0, on goal difference. Northern Ireland are third on six points. Group winners qualify automatically while runners-up advance to the playoffs.

The Germans, who began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat in Slovakia, their first away loss in a World Cup qualifier, also arrived in Belfast with a spring in their step after two successive wins, but were made to battle for the three points.

The hosts survived early pressure from the Germans and thought they had taken a shock lead when their keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell pumped a free kick into the area, leading to Daniel Ballard finding the net. However, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Germany took the lead in the 31st minute from a corner, where Woltemade rose above his marker Isaac Price and the striker's shoulder sent the ball into the corner of the net.

Northern Ireland had chances to level before the break but Jamie Reid fired high and wide after great work from Ethan Galbraith and Alistair McCann smacked a shot on the turn from distance which went narrowly wide.

SECOND HALF PRESSURE

Germany could have doubled their lead shortly after the interval, but Karim Adeyemi sent his shot wide when through one-on-one with the keeper, keeping the hosts in the game and they responded with belief.

German keeper Oliver Baumann was forced into action, denying Shea Charles and Galbraith, and reigniting the home crowd. Peacock-Farrell pushed away Serge Gnabry's shot for a corner, but it was Northern Ireland who looked the likelier to score next.

In the closing minutes, Galbraith sent another chance just over and Callum Marshall's shot from a wide angle in the area was saved, and Germany held on to record their 11th straight win over Northern Ireland.