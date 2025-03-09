Wolves bounce back to grab 1-1 draw with Everton

WOLVERHAMTON, England () -Wolverhampton Wanderers came from behind to grab a 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Everton on Saturday night, with Marshall Munetsi getting the goal that gave them a vital point in their battle against relegation.

With 18th-placed Ipswich having lost to Crystal Palace earlier in the day, Wolves had a great chance to put some daylight between themselves and the bottom three against the visiting Toffees, and with some better finishing they might have claimed a victory.

Jets of flame were sent shooting into the air in a display of pre-match pyrotechnics that the football took a while to match, but a Jack Harrison goal for the visitors in the 33rd minute sparked the contest into life.

With Everton manager David Moyes demanding more goals from him in his pre-match comments, the winger duly obliged with a deflected effort that flew past Jose Sa in the home side’s goal to give the Toffees the lead.

Despite having lost 10 of their last 15 league matches at home, Wolves did not let their heads drop and they levelled seven minutes later when Munetsi got his first goal for the club, steering home a perfectly-angled pass from Jean Ricner-Bellegarde.

Their confidence restored and sensing they could grab all three points, the home side came out with all guns blazing in the second half, and substitute Pablo Sarabia sent a free kick whistling past the top corner and into the side netting in the 51st minute.

Wolves continued to pile on the pressure and striker Joergen Strand Larsen went close from a tight angle, and they somehow failed to score despite a frenetic goal-mouth scramble shortly afterwards.

Their attacking instincts left some wide-open spaces at the back and they almost conceded again when Everton broke and Beto fired a first-time shot towards the goal, but Sa got down smartly to his left to steer the ball away.

Despite enjoying the lion's share of possession, Wolves could not fashion a winner, with the draw moving them to 23 points, six clear of Ipswich and Leicester, who are 19th.