Wolves clinch 2-1 comeback win at Ipswich to boost survival hopes

IPSWICH, England :Norwegian forward Jorgen Strand Larsen scored an 84th-minute winner as Wolverhampton Wanderers made it three Premier League victories in a row to boost their survival chances after beating fellow strugglers Ipswich Town 2-1 at Portman Road on Saturday.

Wolves remain 17th in the Premier League standings with 32 points, 12 ahead of Ipswich, who are in the relegation zone, with seven matches left.

Ipswich made a positive start, with Liam Delap firing the home side into a 16th-minute lead when the forward finished from close range, sending the ball through the legs of Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

The goal, which was given after a lengthy VAR check for offside, was the 22-year-old Englishman's 12th of the Premier League season.

Minutes later, Ipswich went on to survive a free-kick taken from six-yards out after their goalkeeper Alex Palmer pushed a backpass off his own goalline.

But Wolves, whose manager Vitor Pereira was serving a touchline ban, responded brilliantly after the break and their efforts were rewarded when substitute Pablo Sarabia equalised in the 72nd minute with a clinical finish from just inside the box after being set-up by Strand Larsen.

The in-form Strand Larsen then tapped home to put the visitors ahead and seal all three points after attacking midfielder Sarabia swept a first-time cross into the six-yard box.

The 25-year-old Strand Larsen has now netted four times in his last three Premier League appearances, stepping up brilliantly in the absence of the banned Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha.

Having beaten Wolves at Molineux in December, Ipswich were eyeing their first victory at Portman Road of 2025 and first back-to-back Premier League wins of the season after stunning Bournemouth 2-1 away on Wednesday.

Things get no easier for Ipswich as they brace themselves for a tough set of fixtures this month, including games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United.