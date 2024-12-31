Wolves' Cunha banned for two games after Ipswich scuffle

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha has been suspended for two games and fined 80,000 pounds ($100,296.00) following his clash with Ipswich Town staff after a Premier League match earlier this month, the FA said on Tuesday.

The Brazilian was charged with misconduct after striking a member of Ipswich's staff with his arm and grabbing his glasses at the end of their 2-1 home loss to Ipswich on Dec. 14.

"It was alleged that he acted in an improper manner after the final whistle. He admitted the charge and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission," the FA said in a statement.

The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals and registered four assists in 19 league games this season.

Cunha will miss Wolves' home game with Nottingham Forest on Monday and their FA Cup third-round trip to Bristol City on Jan. 11.

($1 = 0.7976 pounds)