Wolves earn first point of season but denied win by last-gasp Tottenham equaliser

LONDON :Wolverhampton Wanderers earned their first Premier League point of the season but were denied victory when Joao Palhinha's last-gasp equaliser gave Tottenham Hotspur a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Santiago Bueno's scrappy goal early in the second half looked like deciding the contest for the visitors but Palhinha guided in a superb finish in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Wolves had lost their opening five league games.

Tottenham would have gone second with a win but produced a laboured display and were fortunate not to suffer their second home league defeat of the season.

Mohammed Kudus had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half for Tottenham but Thomas Frank's side struggled to break down a resolute Wolves rearguard until Palhinha popped up to spare their blushes, although he was far from happy.

"I'm not happy at all. These are the games we need to win. We did a great first half. The second half not really. We could have created more chances," summer signing Palhinha said.

"I'm sad, me and my teammates and the staff, because it is mandatory for us to win these games. It feels like a loss."

Wolves remain bottom with one point while Tottenham moved to third with 11 points after a second successive draw.

The visitors arrived in London having made their worst-ever start to a league season in their 127-year history.

But despite not winning, Vitor Pereira's side gave the visiting fans plenty of reasons to be cheerful, especially in the second half when they appeared to be in control.

"We deserved the three points and almost in the end it's difficult to accept," Pereira said.

"The spirit was there. Everything was there but the last minute, it's football. The first half we had some problems but the second half my team were the best team on the pitch."

Tottenham looked confident in the first half and Kudus was especially dangerous, linking well with Lucas Bergvall for a goal that was rightly chalked off for offside.

Bergvall also sent a volley over, while Richarlison was close to converting another chance from a corner.

But Wolves were an increasing threat and former Tottenham player Matt Doherty was denied by the woodwork.

Bueno broke the deadlock in the 54th minute when Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario parried his initial strike and the ball rebounded off Palhinha for him to tap in.

Wolves had chances to increase their lead but were left crestfallen when the ball fell to Palhinha who guided a silky volley past Sam Johnstone.

"We kept going," Tottenham boss Frank said. "Top composure from Joao. We needed something special and we got that."