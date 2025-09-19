Wolves extend manager Pereira's contract despite poor start to season

Wolverhampton Wanderers said they have extended manager Vitor Pereira's contract for three more years, despite the West Midlands side sitting bottom of the Premier League after losing their first four matches of the season.

The 57-year-old Portuguese replaced Gary O'Neil in December last year on an initial 18-month deal. He guided Wolves away from relegation danger last season with a run of six straight wins to secure a 16th-place finish.

"Vitor has made a very positive impact during his time at Wolves. He's brought clarity, energy and a team spirit that gives us a foundation to be successful," Wolves Chairman Jeff Shi said in a statement late on Thursday.

"Now is a time for stability. Vitor needs time to work with the squad, to build a chemistry with new players, and we will do everything to support him and his staff."

Wolves host Leeds United in the league on Saturday.