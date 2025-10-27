Wolves fans change their tune as Pereira calls for unity

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira was serenaded by fans last season after keeping them in the Premier League but he said he understood their frustrations after they chanted for his dismissal in the wake of Sunday's 3-2 home defeat by Burnley.

Wolves are bottom of the table with just two points from nine games, and are the only winless side in England's top four divisions.

Sunday's loss prompted home supporters to chant, "You're getting sacked in the morning" and Pereira had to be dragged away by his own players after confronting angry fans at the final whistle.

"We understand the frustration of the people and supporters but what I must say, if we fight united with them, we can win games and compete and achieve our targets - without them, it is impossible," the Portuguese manager told reporters.

"Two months ago they sang my name, because together with the work we did last season, we are competing in the Premier League and not the Championship. Now they sing my name to sack me."

Wolves went 2-0 down before hitting back through a Jorgen Strand Larsen penalty and Marshall Munetsi's header, only for Burnley to strike again in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

"If I was a supporter, I feel proud of my team because they worked and showed the spirit, mentality and ambition to win the game, even when losing 2-0 (after 30 minutes)," said Pereira.

Wolves next host Chelsea in the League Cup midweek before travelling to Fulham on league duty on Saturday.