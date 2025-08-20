Wolves sign 'fastest player in Serie A' Tchatchoua

Cameroon defender Jackson Tchatchoua, hailed as the fastest player in Serie A last season, has joined Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers from Italian side Hellas Verona on a five-year deal.
Wolves said the deal for the Belgium-born right wing-back included a 12-month option. No financial details were given but the BBC put a 12.5 million euro ($14.57 million) price tag on the signing.
Tchatchoua was recorded hitting a speed of 36.3kph last season, according to the club, and scored two goals with three assists.
The 23-year-old is Wolves' fourth new signing of the transfer window.
"The Premier League is one of my dreams and it's one step that I want to do in my life, and also the history of the club, the stadium, the fans, this convinced me," he said.
($1 = 0.8578 euros)