Wolves sign 'fastest player in Serie A' Tchatchoua
Wolves sign 'fastest player in Serie A' Tchatchoua

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Hellas Verona - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - February 4, 2024 Hellas Verona's Jackson Tchatchoua (38) in action with Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

20 Aug 2025 01:23AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2025 01:28AM)
Cameroon defender Jackson Tchatchoua, hailed as the fastest player in Serie A last season, has joined Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers from Italian side Hellas Verona on a five-year deal.

Wolves said the deal for the Belgium-born right wing-back included a 12-month option. No financial details were given but the BBC put a 12.5 million euro ($14.57 million) price tag on the signing.

Tchatchoua was recorded hitting a speed of 36.3kph last season, according to the club, and scored two goals with three assists.

The 23-year-old is Wolves' fourth new signing of the transfer window.

"The Premier League is one of my dreams and it's one step that I want to do in my life, and also the history of the club, the stadium, the fans, this convinced me," he said.

($1 = 0.8578 euros)

Source: Reuters
