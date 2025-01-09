Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wolves sign Reims defender Agbadou
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wolves sign Reims defender Agbadou

Wolves sign Reims defender Agbadou

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Reims - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - August 7, 2022 Stade de Reims' Emmanuel Agbadou in action with Olympique de Marseille's Nuno Tavares REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

09 Jan 2025 07:43PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed central defender Emmanuel Agbadou from Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims on a four-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

British media reported the deal is worth around 16.6 million pounds ($20.39 million). There is an additional 12-month option.

The 27-year-old Ivory Coast international, who captained Reims, is new manager Vitor Pereira's first signing at Wolves, who have the poorest defence in the top flight.

Wolves are in 17th place and level on 16 points with Ipswich Town, who are in the final relegation spot.

"We're delighted to welcome Emmanuel to the club," Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said in a statement.

"He's a player our recruitment team have watched for a long time and Vitor agreed that he was the right player and the right character to strengthen our squad now."

Wolves visit second-tier Bristol City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

($1 = 0.8142 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement